Logo
Logo

Sport

England striker Toney charged with assault at London nightclub
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

England striker Toney charged with assault at London nightclub

England striker Toney charged with assault at London nightclub

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Semi Final - England v Argentina - Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. - July 15, 2026 England's Ivan Toney REUTERS/Paul Childs

07 Aug 2026 05:42PM (Updated: 07 Aug 2026 06:46PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Aug 7 : England striker Ivan Toney has been charged with assault at a Soho nightclub, London's Metropolitan Police said on Friday, with the 30-year-old due in court next month.

The charge relates to an assault that allegedly took place on December 6 last year at a nightclub on Wardour Street.

"Ivan Toney, 30, of Northampton, was charged on Thursday, 31 July with assault causing actual bodily harm," the police said in a statement.

"He will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday, 24 September."

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

Toney plays for Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli and scored 42 goals last season.

"Ivan acknowledges the charge and although he is naturally shocked, he looks forward to being given the opportunity to clear his name in court," a spokesperson for Toney said in a statement to the media.

He was also in the England squad for the 2026 World Cup, but the former Brentford striker was sparingly used by coach Thomas Tuchel.

Toney's court date is two days before England host world champions Spain in their Nations League group opener at Wembley.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement