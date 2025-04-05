England thrash Belgium 5-0, Spain beat Portugal in Women's Nations League

BRISTOL, England :England's Lucy Bronze marked her 130th international with a goal and assist in the first half as the hosts hammered Belgium 5-0 to remain top of Women's Nations League Group 3 on Friday.

European champions England have seven points from three games, with World Cup winners Spain a point behind after a 4-2 win away to Portugal in the Iberian derby.

The Lionesses had 33-year-old defender Bronze to thank after a stellar effort in the opening 45 minutes in which she seemed to pop up everywhere on the pitch.

Combining well with Beth Mead down the right, Bronze opened the scoring in the 21st minute, twisting her body to steer a header into the net from a superb cross by Lauren James after Belgium failed to clear a corner.

Bronze used her head to good effect again in first-half stoppage time, flicking on another corner for unmarked centre-back Millie Bright to bundle home at the far post.

Substitutes Aggie Beever-Jones and Jess Park netted after the break before midfielder Keira Walsh completed the rout in the 88th minute, finally scoring for England in her 83rd game.

Germany moved top of Group 1 with a 4-0 thrashing of bottom side Scotland at Tannadice Park, to stay ahead of Netherlands, who beat visitors Austria 3-1, on goal difference.

In Group 4, unbeaten Sweden needed a stoppage-time penalty from Fridolina Rolfo to beat visiting Italy 3-2 and stay top on seven points, with Denmark still a point behind after a 2-1 win away to bottom side Wales.

With the four group winners heading to the Nations League finals, France remain top of Group 2 with a 2-0 win away to Euro 2025 hosts Switzerland to reach nine points, while second-placed Norway were held 0-0 away to Iceland and have four points.