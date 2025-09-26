England women have one more memory to make

LONDON :England head into Saturday's Women's Rugby World Cup final against Canada with a choice of historical statistics to lean on - a recent form line that makes them hot favourites, but a dismal finals record that will give their rivals real belief.

England are on a world record run of 32 successive wins and since 2019 they have won an incredible 62 of 63 games. However, the one that got away was the one that mattered most - the 2022 World Cup final when they lost to New Zealand.

That meant that they had lost five of the six successive finals they reached from 2002 - all five to the Black Ferns. The one that went their way was the 21-9 win over Canada in 2014 that brought their second title, following 1994.

There are 14 players in Saturday's matchday 23 who were involved in the 2022 final, with Ellie Kildunne, Abby Dow, Zoe Harrison, Amy Cokayne, Zoe Aldcroft, Abbie Ward and Alex Matthews starting in both.

Scrumhalf Natasha Hunt and Matthews also played in the 2014 final.

In 2022 England led 14-0 after 14 minutes but had Lydia Thompson sent off for a high hit soon after, and then lost Aldcroft, captain on Saturday, to a head injury after 27 minutes.

They seemed set to triumph when they opted for a lineout five metres from the New Zealand line, when trailing by three in the final minute, only for the hosts to steal the ball and run out 34-31 winners.

England have a new coach since then, John Mitchell, and have embraced their run to the final and the prospect of playing in front of a world record 82,000 crowd at Twickenham.

Below are the views of some of the current squad as they prepare for Saturday's match and ponder the impact they are making.

Alex Matthews: "Winning in 2014 was an amazing feeling. It was a pinch-yourself moment and I was so fortunate to achieve that with a great bunch of girls so early in my career. This tournament feels different because of the amount of coverage, the number of fans supporting us each week. The support has been on another level."

Morwenna Talling: "When England last won the World Cup in 2014, I was 12. We are now in that spotlight and hold a responsibility as Red Roses to inspire young girls and boys to take an interest in our sport. It has been an awesome experience, but we have to earn the right to an even better experience this weekend at Allianz Stadium. Jess Breach: "To have scored my 50th try and had my 50th cap in this tournament has been a dream come true. From day one for us it’s been about earning the right to reach the final, doing it for the girls and enjoying every moment along the way."

Maddie Feaunati:

"The bonds we have made as a squad have been incredibly special and they will last with me for a long, long time. It’s an experience I’ve relished but we have one more memory to make as a group."

Lark Atkin-Davies:

"To be heading into another World Cup final is an incredible achievement we are all proud of. This group has earned the right to be at this stage of the tournament. A world record crowd at Allianz Stadium is going to be special – it shows how far the women’s game has come. It’s something we’re going to relish and embrace."

Sadia Kabeya:

"This World Cup has been a showcase of the growth of our game, and being part of it feels like a privilege. It’s first v second in the world so it will be a fantastic occasion. We can’t wait to see the thousands of white shirts, red cowboy hats and faces painted with Red Roses next week." Megan Jones: "This World Cup has meant more than just rugby. It’s about visibility, identity, and showing up fully — on and off the pitch. To run out at Allianz Stadium, knowing the stories we all carry, the communities we represent, and the history we’re creating — that’s massive. That’s what makes this final week so powerful."