Logo
Logo

Sport

England women lose to Brazil in first match since Euro triumph
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

England women lose to Brazil in first match since Euro triumph

England women lose to Brazil in first match since Euro triumph
Soccer Football - Women's International Friendly - England v Brazil - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - October 25, 2025 Brazil's Bia Zaneratto in action as England's Beth Mead shoots at goal Action Images via Reuters/Craig Brough
England women lose to Brazil in first match since Euro triumph
Soccer Football - Women's International Friendly - England v Brazil - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - October 25, 2025 England's Georgia Stanway scores their first goal from the penalty spot Action Images via Reuters/Craig Brough
England women lose to Brazil in first match since Euro triumph
Soccer Football - Women's International Friendly - England v Brazil - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - October 25, 2025 England's Alessia Russo in action with Brazil's Isadora Haas Action Images via Reuters/Craig Brough
England women lose to Brazil in first match since Euro triumph
Soccer Football - Women's International Friendly - England v Brazil - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - October 25, 2025 England's Ella Toone remonstrates to referee Natalie Simon Action Images via Reuters/Craig Brough
England women lose to Brazil in first match since Euro triumph
Soccer Football - Women's International Friendly - England v Brazil - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - October 25, 2025 England's Chloe Kelly clashes with Brazil's Luany and Brazil's Tarciane Action Images via Reuters/Craig Brough
26 Oct 2025 03:08AM (Updated: 26 Oct 2025 03:34AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, England :England's women lost 2-1 to Brazil in their first match since their European Championship victory in a friendly on Saturday, with Bia Zanaratto and Dudinha scoring for the South American team who were reduced to 10 players in the first half.

Brazil, who successfully defended their Women's Copa America crown in August, were impressive from the opening whistle and Zanaratto scored in the ninth minute when she flicked the ball past Jess Carter before tucking the ball into the bottom corner.

Dudinha capitalised on an England defensive blunder in the 18th minute when Ella Toone's turnover allowed the visitors to attack three-on-two, and Dudinha slotted the ball in off the near post at Etihad Stadium.

Brazil were down to 10 players in the 21st minute when Toone was one-on-one with Brazil's keeper and Angelina clipped her from behind.

England grew into the game and Georgia Stanway pulled one back from the penalty spot in the 52nd minute, awarded after a tackle on Beth Mead, and slotted a firm shot into the corner.

"What was missing, I think, is the final part," said England manager Sarina Wiegman. "Of course, they were tough in defending. They have some very physical players. We were sometimes a bit unlucky, but also sometimes in decision-making, we could do better.

"I think the learning we take from this is get the final third, how can we create even more and get the final details right in execution and decision making."

England host Australia in Derby in the second game of their "Homecoming Series" on Tuesday.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement