England women to return home to heroes' welcome after Euro 2025 win

LONDON :The England women's soccer team will return home on Monday to a heroes' welcome following their Euro 2025 triumph, with government ministers hosting a reception to mark a victory hailed as an inspiration for young people across the nation.

Striker Chloe Kelly fired in the decisive spot-kick as England beat Spain 3-1 in a penalty shootout in Basel on Sunday to win the European Championship, successfully defending the title they won on home soil three years ago.

"Our Lionesses are absolute champions and they proved that again last night," said Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner, who will host the reception at Downing Street.

"Not only are they bringing it home for England again, but they're inspiring the next generation of champions too."

Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who will not attend the reception as he is in Scotland to meet U.S. President Donald Trump, called the team's victory an inspiration for the country's youth.

Sports Minister Stephanie Peacock, who will be at the Downing Street reception, said England's win "builds brilliantly on the momentum we're creating in women's sport".

The team return to England from Switzerland, and will be welcomed at Starmer's official residence in London, joined by ministers and Football Association (FA) representatives.

The FA has urged fans to avoid going to the airport due to limited space and instead join Tuesday's homecoming event in central London, which will feature live music and big screens showing tournament highlights.

In a video shared on social media on Monday morning, players were seen arriving at their post-match party, celebrating with a glass of wine as cheers erupted around them.

"I am so proud of this team. So grateful to wear this badge. So proud to be English," Kelly said.

England captain Leah Williamson said she was in total disbelief - yet deep down, she always knew they would bring the trophy home.

"Playing for this England team is unbelievable," Williamson said. "You cannot put us down."