England women's assistant coach Veurink to take Netherlands job after Euros

England women's assistant coach Arjan Veurink will depart following the European Championship later this year to take on the role of Netherlands women's head coach, England's Football Association said on Tuesday.

Veurink will succeed Andries Jonker, who has been in charge since 2022.

The 38-year-old Dutchman has already served as the assistant coach of Netherlands women from 2017-2021 before making the switch to England with Sarina Wiegman.

Since then, Veurink helped England win Euro 2022, the Women's Finalissima in 2023 and finish as runners-up at the 2023 World Cup. He also won Euro 2017 with the Netherlands, where he was also part of Wiegman's staff.

Wiegman and Veurink have worked together since 2017.

"Veurink continues to be a highly valued and respected member of Sarina Wiegman's team, with his complete focus remaining on the Lionesses' current UEFA Women's Nations League campaign and this summer's tournament in Switzerland," the FA said in a statement.

The European Championship will take place in Switzerland from July 2-27. Holders England begin their campaign against France on July 5.