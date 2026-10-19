England women's coach Wiegman extends contract to 2029

Oct 19 : England coach Sarina Wiegman has extended her contract until the end of the 2029 Women's European Championship, the Football Association announced on Monday.

• Wiegman, who took charge in September 2021, led the team to their first major trophy at the 2022 Euros, which they retained three years later.

• Under the Dutchwoman, England also reached the Women's World Cup final in Australia and New Zealand in 2023, where they finished runners-up to Spain.

• "I am so happy to be able to carry on with this squad and cannot think of a better job in football," Wiegman said in a statement.

• England are yet to qualify for the 2027 Women's World Cup and face Ukraine in a two-legged playoff in November and December, with a place at the tournament in Brazil at stake.

• "Anyone who knows me will understand that my main concern right now is absolutely the World Cup and helping this squad realise their potential in the years to come," the 56-year-old added.

• "We have an important job to do to confirm our place in Brazil and hopefully we can do that and give the country another special summer to remember next year."