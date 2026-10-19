Logo
Logo

Sport

England women's coach Wiegman extends contract to 2029
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

England women's coach Wiegman extends contract to 2029

England women's coach Wiegman extends contract to 2029
Soccer Football - Women's World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - England Press Conference - Melwood, Liverpool, Britain - June 8, 2026 England manager Sarina Wiegman during the press conference Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
England women's coach Wiegman extends contract to 2029
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Women's Euro 2025 - Final Draw - Swiss Tech Convention Centre, Lausanne, Switzerland - December 16, 2024 England women national team coach Sarina Wiegman with the trophy after the draw REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo
England women's coach Wiegman extends contract to 2029
Soccer Football - FIFA Women's World Cup 2027 - Play-Offs - England Training - St George's Park, Burton upon Trent, Britain - October 6, 2026 England manager Sarina Wiegman during training Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
England women's coach Wiegman extends contract to 2029
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2027 - Play Off - Semi Final - Second Leg - England v Greece - King Power Stadium, Leicester, Britain - October 13, 2026 England's Leah Williamson with manager Sarina Wiegman after being substituted off Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
19 Oct 2026 06:06PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Oct 19 : England coach Sarina Wiegman has extended her contract until the end of the 2029 Women's European Championship, the Football Association announced on Monday.

• Wiegman, who took charge in September 2021, led the team to their first major trophy at the 2022 Euros, which they retained three years later.

• Under the Dutchwoman, England also reached the Women's World Cup final in Australia and New Zealand in 2023, where they finished runners-up to Spain.

• "I am so happy to be able to carry on with this squad and cannot think of a better job in football," Wiegman said in a statement.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

• England are yet to qualify for the 2027 Women's World Cup and face Ukraine in a two-legged playoff in November and December, with a place at the tournament in Brazil at stake.

• "Anyone who knows me will understand that my main concern right now is absolutely the World Cup and helping this squad realise their potential in the years to come," the 56-year-old added.

• "We have an important job to do to confirm our place in Brazil and hopefully we can do that and give the country another special summer to remember next year."

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement