England's Agyemang out for season after tearing ACL in Australia friendly

Michelle Agyemang suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament during England's friendly victory over Australia earlier this week, with the injury set to keep the forward sidelined for the rest of the season, her club Arsenal confirmed on Thursday.

England won 3-0 at Derby's Pride Park but the friendly was overshadowed by Agyemang's knee injury as she was carried off the field on a stretcher.

Agyemang had joined Brighton & Hove Albion on loan for the 2025-26 season.

"We can confirm that Michelle Agyemang suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament injury while playing in England's 3-0 win over Australia in Derby on Tuesday," Arsenal said in a statement.

"The 19-year-old forward... will miss the remainder of the 2025-26 season as a result of the injury. We are in close contact with Brighton as we determine a treatment and recovery programme for Michelle."

England's Football Association said she would also have their full support as she starts her rehabilitation.

"Disappointed that results show a torn ACL," Agyemang wrote on Instagram.

"Recovery starts now, I will be back stronger than before."