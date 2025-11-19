England's injured Lawrence, Roebuck and George to miss Argentina game

LONDON :Centre Ollie Lawrence, wing Tom Roebuck and hooker Jamie George have been ruled out of England's final Autumn International against Argentina on Sunday after sustaining injuries in the win over New Zealand, the RFU said on Tuesday.

Lawrence was one of the star performers in the 33-19 victory, scoring the first try and setting up another, but, like George, suffered a hamstring injury having returned to action recently after suffering a ruptured Achilles in March.

His loss will be keenly felt by coach Steve Borthwick, who, like most of his predecessors since Clive Woodward, has been striving for the ideal midfield combination and seemed to have settled on it with Lawrence at 13 and Fraser Dingwall inside him. Now he will have a changed midfield for the ninth game in a row.

Roebuck, who has established himself on the wing this year and scored England's fourth try against the All Blacks, has a foot problem and with Tom Freeman also out injured, it opens the way for Henry Arundell or even uncapped teen sensation Noah Caluori, who has been recalled to the squad, to step in.

Elliot Daly, who has not played since breaking his arm playing for the British & Irish Lions in July, and Caden Murley are also options.

Fullback Freddie Steward, who had to go off early on Saturday after failing a head injury assessment, has been passed fit for selection as England seek an 11th successive win. They are also looking to make it three this year against Argentina, who came from 21-0 down to beat Scotland 33-24 on Sunday.

England squad ahead of Argentina game on Sunday:

Forwards

Fin Baxter (Harlequins)

Jamie Blamire (Leicester Tigers)

Alex Coles (Northampton Saints)

Luke Cowan-Dickie (Sale Sharks)

Chandler Cunningham-South (Harlequins)

Tom Curry (Sale Sharks)

Theo Dan (Saracens)

Ben Earl (Saracens)

Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby)

Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears)

Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers)

Maro Itoje (Saracens)

Nick Isiekwe (Saracens)

Jack Kenningham (Harlequins)

Beno Obano (Bath Rugby)

Asher Opoku-Fordjour (Sale Sharks)

Guy Pepper (Bath Rugby)

Henry Pollock (Northampton Saints)

Will Stuart (Bath Rugby)

Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby)

Backs

Henry Arundell (Bath Rugby)

Noah Caluori (Saracens)

Elliot Daly (Saracens)

Fraser Dingwall (Northampton Saints)

Immanuel Feyi-Waboso (Exeter Chiefs)

George Ford (Sale Sharks)

Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints)

Cadan Murley (Harlequins)

Max Ojomoh (Bath Rugby)

Raffi Quirke (Sale Sharks)

Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs)

Fin Smith (Northampton Saints)

Marcus Smith (Harlequins)

Ben Spencer (Bath Rugby)

Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers)