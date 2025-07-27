England's success at Euro 2025 is keeping tattoo artist busy

BASEL, Switzerland :England defender Lucy Bronze has been in high demand at Honey Studio London since she smashed home what turned out to be the winning penalty in the Lionesses' nail-biting quarter-final shootout victory over Sweden at Euro 2025 last week.

Grace Mills, a hand poke tattoo artist who works out of Honey Studio, estimates she has done a half dozen tattoos of the veteran England player in her number two shirt, pumping her fists in celebration, since that memorable night.

With England set to face world champions Spain in the final on Sunday in Basel, Mills said - win or lose - her books are filling up for more Lionesses tattoos next week.

"Football, especially women's football, really celebrates community and people's different ways of showing their style, whether it be fashion or tattoos, and celebrating community through individualism," Mills told Reuters.

"And so, I think it's a really big crossover between people who love football and also love tattoos."

The Australian, herself a "massive football fan", has also done tattoos in commemoration of Arsenal winning the women's Champions League earlier this year and England's victory at the 2022 Euros.

"I just always loved designing tattoos that are around things people are super passionate about, and designing them in a way where people who want something a bit more simple or subtle or more feminine, and celebrate sport as well," she said.

Mills' Euro 2025 tattoos are in collaboration with the Lionesses and creative agency This Fan Girl.

An England supporter made headlines after he got an early "Euro 2024 Winners" tattoo before the men's final last year. England ended up losing to Spain.