England's women maintained belief through bumpy run to Euro glory

BASEL, Switzerland :England fans marched to St Jakob-Park for Sunday's women's Euro 2025 final behind a banner that read "Proper England," the team's new motto that had developed over a roller-coaster tournament of wild comebacks.

England delivered one more heart-stopping come-from-behind win on Sunday to capture their second consecutive European title, in their third straight major tournament final, with Chloe Kelly firing in the decisive spot-kick to beat world champions Spain 3-1 in a shootout after a 1-1 draw.

If it was the unlikeliest of results - England had only led for four minutes over their three knockout games - it also felt almost inevitable after their battling, never-say-die approach during the finals since losing their opening game to France.

"We have players that have talent, and the togetherness of this team is really incredible, but also the belief that we can come back," said coach Sarina Wiegman.

Asked if they ever doubted victory, defender Niamh Charles said: "No. We had that complete belief that however late it went ... That's something we've referenced so much, that 'Proper English,'" she said.

It was the third consecutive Euro trophy for 55-year-old Wiegman, who led her native Netherlands to the 2017 title, and her fifth major tournament final.

"She's bloody amazing," Kelly said of the Dutch coach, who is under contract with England through the 2027 World Cup. "She's an incredible woman, what she's done for this country, we should all be so grateful for.

"What she's done for me individually, she gave me hope when I probably didn't have any."

Kelly's heroics included smashing home her penalty in their shootout win over Sweden in the quarter-finals, and scoring the winner against Italy in the semis.

But back in January, the 27-year-old was barely playing at Manchester City, raising questions about whether she would make Wiegman's squad.

Kelly made a public plea to leave City for a team that would give her more playing time and it worked - she spent the rest of the season on a successful loan spell at Arsenal, and has since signed a permanent deal with them.

"Thanks to everyone who wrote me off. I'm grateful," said Kelly, who won the Champions League before coming to the Euros.

REMARKABLE STORIES

Kelly's storyline was just one in a team full of remarkable tales. Workhorse Lucy Bronze revealed after the match that she had played in her seventh major tournament - and for the past two months - with a broken tibia.

"(Bronze) is an absolute nutter, but she loves her country, she loves playing for her country, putting on that shirt, and Lucy was outstanding this tournament, considering," midfielder Beth Mead said.

Goalkeeper Hannah Hampton, born with an eye condition that affects her depth perception, was thrust into the spotlight after Mary Earps announced her international retirement.

A bloodied Hampton played with gauze stuffed up one nostril in the shootout against Sweden. She earned player of the match on Sunday after saving two penalties in the shootout.

Jess Carter had been left out the Italy semi after being the target of online racist abuse. The centre-back said she had been "super scared" to play on Sunday, but was rock solid in defence.

Carter, 27, thanked the fans, her family and her teammates for their support, saying without it "I don't know if I'd have ever had the courage to get back on the pitch and play again."

A star was born in 19-year-old Michelle Agyemang, who saved England from the brink with late goals against Sweden and Italy. She won the Young Player of the Tournament award.

The Lionesses will now enjoy a victory parade on Tuesday that ends in front of Buckingham Palace.

Then Wiegman and her staff will quickly shift their focus to the 2027 World Cup in Brazil, where England will be desperate to continue their remarkable run by going one better than their defeat in the final by Spain two years ago.