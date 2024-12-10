Premier League referee David Coote sacked by PGMOL

Premier League referee David Coote has been sacked by English football referees' body, Professional Game Match Officials Ltd (PGMOL) on Monday (Dec 9), after their investigation found his actions to be in serious breach of his contract.

Coote had been suspended last month after a video circulated on social media showing the official allegedly abusing then Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and after a full investigation, his position has been deemed untenable.

"Following the conclusion of a thorough investigation into David Coote's conduct, his employment with PGMOL has been terminated today with immediate effect," the PGMOL statement said.

The Football Association (FA) also launched an investigation after Coote's initial suspension on Nov 11, and two days later PGMOL said they were taking fresh allegations very seriously.

The Sun published a video which the newspaper said showed Coote appearing to snort white powder during his time working as a match official at Euro 2024, and UEFA also launched an investigation having suspended the 42-year-old.

On Nov 27, the FA said they were investigating allegations that Coote had discussed booking a player the day before a game with a friend, which the referee denied.

"Supporting David Coote continues to be important to us and we remain committed to his welfare," the PGMOL statement added.

Coote has the right to appeal the decision.