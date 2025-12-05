Erasmus gets new contract to stay with South Africa until 2031

CAPE TOWN, Dec 5 : South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus has been handed a four-year contract extension through to 2031, giving him two more Rugby World Cups to aim for, SA Rugby announced on Friday.

Erasmus has won the last two World Cups with the Springboks, as coach in 2019 in Japan and as Director of Rugby in France in 2023 but still de facto in charge.

He now has another six years at the helm of the team, who finished the year in devastating form and are early favourites for a hat-trick of titles at the next World Cup in Australia in 2027.

He will now also be in charge for the 2031 finals in the U.S.

The 53-year-old, who captained the Boks in one test and won 36 caps between 1997 and 2001, has thrilled his compatriots with his innovative approach to the game but picked up many detractors elsewhere as a perceived purveyor of rugby's dark arts, pushing against the boundaries of the game.

"This decision reflects not only Rassie's remarkable track record of success, but also the enduring impact he has made in shaping the identity of our game," said SA Rugby President Mark Alexander in a statement.

"Under his leadership, the Springboks have achieved historic milestones, consistently setting the standard for performance on the global stage.

"He has refined a style of play that is uniquely suited to our strengths – combining physicality, tactical intelligence, and resilience – and in doing so, has ensured that South African rugby remains both distinctive and formidable.

"His ability to adapt, innovate, and inspire has positioned South African Rugby as a benchmark for others, while safeguarding the traditions and values that make our game a source of national pride."

Erasmus was first appointed in 2018 and by the end of his contract will have had 13 years in charge of the Springboks.

"This was a quick and easy conversation to reach agreement. I have always said that I would find it hard to coach any other international team, and I'm very happy to continue as long as the South African public wants me," Erasmus added in the same statement.

The Springboks face a busy 2026 with a four-test tour from arch-rivals New Zealand, plus the new Nations Championship competition, where they start with a home test against England in July.

(Editing by Christian Radnedge)