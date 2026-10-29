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Espanyol appoint former Barcelona assistant Sarabia as new manager
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Espanyol appoint former Barcelona assistant Sarabia as new manager

Espanyol appoint former Barcelona assistant Sarabia as new manager

Soccer Football - LaLiga - Elche v Real Madrid - Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero, Elche, Spain - November 23, 2025 Elche coach Eder Sarabia before the match. REUTERS/Pablo Morano

29 Oct 2026 02:34AM
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Oct 28 : Former Barcelona assistant Eder Sarabia has been appointed as Espanyol manager until June 2028, the club said in a statement on Wednesday.

• Sarabia replaces Manolo Gonzalez, who was sacked on Tuesday after a 4-3 Copa del Rey loss to fourth-tier Sestao.

• The 46-year-old was most recently in charge of Elche, guiding them to promotion and then survival in LaLiga in two seasons.

• Sarabia spent seven months as assistant manager to Quique Setien at city rivals Barcelona in 2020.

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• Espanyol face Villarreal on Friday on Sarabia's debut as manager.

• After 10 games, Espanyol are 18th in the LaLiga standings with eight points.

Source: Reuters
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