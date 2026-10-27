Essen gates sealed as Leipzig Cup welcome turns concrete

Oct 27 : The away supporter entrance to third-tier side Rot-Weiss Essen's stadium was discovered sealed shut with concrete hours ahead of their German Cup second-round match against Bundesliga club RB Leipzig, regional newspaper WAZ reported on Tuesday.

Concrete had been poured into a wooden frame linking two entrance gates, preventing them from opening, the report said. Workers from the west German city Essen between Dortmund and Dusseldorf were brought in to dismantle the barricade.

"The bulls must stay outside today," read a message at the barricade. No arrests have been reported.

Around 550 Leipzig supporters are expected at the Stadion an der Hafenstrasse for the match later on Tuesday.