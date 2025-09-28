Esteve scores two own goals, Haaland nets twice as Burnley lose 5-1 at Man City

MANCHESTER, England :Two own goals by Maxime Esteve ended Burnley's hopes of fighting back as Manchester City cruised to a 5-1 Premier League win on Saturday, with Erling Haaland scoring a late brace.

City's third win in the campaign took them to 10 points from six matches, reducing the gap with champions Liverpool to five points, after the leaders lost 2-1 at Crystal Palace.

City took an early lead when Burnley keeper Martin Dubravka palmed away Jeremy Doku's shot but it rebounded towards Phil Foden, and Esteve's hurried attempt to clear the danger went into the net instead.

City dominated possession and subdued the Burnley attack, with the visitors unable to make an attempt to score until the 23rd minute, when Kyle Walker tried his luck with a long shot.

Dubravka deflected Nico Gonzalez's shot for a corner and punched away Foden's free kick to keep Burnley in the game, as a dominant City looked to double their lead.

But Burnley's very first shot on target found the equaliser in the 38th minute, when Jaidon Anthony played a one-two with Quilindschy Hartman and fired with his left foot inside the box. The ball took a deflection off Ruben Dias and hopped into the net.

HAALAND SHINES IN THE SECOND HALF

Anthony's fourth goal of the season reinvigorated Burnley and the visitors pushed for a second goal after the break, with Hartman's shot testing City keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

But City regained the lead in the 61st minute when Haaland, who had a quiet first half, leapt up to head down a cross for Matheus Nunes to finish from close range.

Esteve's second own goal came four minutes later, as substitute Oscar Bobb's shot hit the French defender before going in near the far post, giving City a comfortable 3-1 lead.

Dubravka kept out shots from Tijjani Reijnders and Doku as City piled on the pressure, but he could not deny Haaland when the Norwegian forward found the net from Doku's pass.

Haaland scored again in added time as a mix-up between defenders Esteve and Hjalmar Ekdal allowed the league's leading scorer to break through towards goal and slot in his eighth goal in the campaign, sealing a 5-1 win for City.

Burnley's third loss in the last four games left them struggling at 17th in the table, with only four points.

City, who visit AS Monaco for a Champions League clash on Wednesday, will continue their English top-flight campaign at Brentford on October 5, the same day Burnley visit Aston Villa.