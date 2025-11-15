Eubank Jr avoids weigh-in drama second time around against Benn

LONDON :Conor Benn surprisingly weighed in heavier than rival Chris Eubank Jr, who avoided collecting another fine, ahead of their middleweight rematch at London's Tottenham Hotspur stadium on Saturday.

Benn moved up two weights to take on Eubank in the British rivals' first encounter last April that was set at 160 pounds and he weighed in on Friday at 159.3.

Eubank hit the scales at 159.1, after incurring a 375,000 pounds ($503,287) fine last time when he twice missed the weight at 160.2 and 160.05.

Both men will be on the scales again on Saturday with a rehydration clause stating they cannot be more than 10 pounds over the limit.

"Conor looked great, amazing," Benn’s promoter Eddie Hearn told "But he is quite a bit heavier than last time. He just really filled out in this training camp and both guys look in tremendous shape."

Eubank won the first 12 round fight, an echo of a clash 35 years previously between their fathers Chris Eubank Sr and Nigel Benn, at the same North London venue by unanimous 116-112 points decision.

($1 = 0.7451 pounds)