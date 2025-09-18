Eubank Jr brings back Crawford's trainer for Conor Benn rematch

LONDON :Chris Eubank Jr will have Terence Crawford's trainer Brian 'BoMac' McIntyre in his corner for the November 15 non-title middleweight rematch with fellow-Briton Conor Benn.

McIntyre helped American Crawford become undisputed super middleweight champion by beating Mexican Saul "Canelo" Alvarez in Las Vegas on Saturday.

The trainer attended a lively news conference at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Wednesday, the first time Eubank and Benn had come face to face since their fight at the same North London venue last April.

Eubank won that all-action clash on a unanimous points decision.

"I'm just happy to be here, to be part of a historic fight," said McIntyre, who has worked with Eubank previously and was arrested in 2023 at Manchester airport for having a gun in his suitcase.

"I believe it's going to be a little bit easier this time. For the simple fact, he already got his number."

Benn replied with a dismissive quip to Eubank: "I'm flattered that you brought a new trainer in, because you know you're going to need it."

Wednesday's press conference had plenty of anger and accusations but managed to avoid the infamous "egg-slap" that hit the headlines when they went head-to-head in February before their previous fight.

On that occasion Eubank slapped Benn with an egg, a reference to the son of former super-middleweight world champion Nigel Benn blaming egg contamination for two failed drugs tests. Eubank was subsequently fined 100,000 pounds ($136,270.00).

($1 = 0.7338 pounds)