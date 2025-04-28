Eubank Jr 'doing well' in hospital after gruelling Benn battle

Chris Eubank Jr is doing well and resting in hospital after his unanimous decision victory over Conor Benn at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday, promoter Ben Shalom said.

Eubank Jr was taken to hospital for precautionary checks after beating fellow Briton Benn in their thrilling middleweight grudge match.

"I'm pleased to confirm that Chris is doing well and is currently resting," Shalom said on Sunday, dismissing reports the fighter had suffered a broken jaw.

He added that the hospital checks were a standard part of post-fight protocol and the results of initial tests were clear.

Eubank Jr is expected to be released on Monday.

Local media also reported that Benn had been taken to the same hospital for checks as a precautionary measure.