Euroleague expects rise in value of clubs, competition as NBA eyes Europe

MILAN, Oct 16 : Euroleague Basketball unveiled a 10-year business plan on Friday that forecasts a sharp increase in the value of its clubs and the competition as it presses ahead with expansion after turning down an NBA collaboration offer at a shareholders' assembly this month.

Under the plan, which includes a shift to a franchise-based model, the collective value of Euroleague's licensed clubs is projected to triple to €5.4 billion ($6.07 billion) from an estimated €1.8 billion, while the league itself is expected to rise in value to €7.98 billion from €1.4 billion, or 5.7 times its current estimated value, over the next decade.

The plan, approved by all 13 shareholder clubs, targets €648 million in annual commercial revenue by the 10th year and €3.4 billion in distributions to teams over the decade, comprising €2.2 billion from revenue and €1.2 billion in franchise fees.

Expansion is central to the strategy, with potential windows in 2027 and 2031. Euroleague Basketball said it had received 15 binding offers worth a combined €1.2 billion.

The plans come as the future structure of European basketball remains in flux.

The current premier competition in European basketball, the Euroleague, has said it is open to collaborating with the NBA but voted this month against accepting an NBA proposal.

A senior executive at a Euroleague club told Reuters this month he expected the NBA to come back with an improved offer.

The NBA has said it intends to move forward with its NBA Europe project in 2027 whether or not it reaches an agreement with Euroleague.

With Euroleague pursuing its own franchise and expansion strategy, the window for an agreement is narrowing before the European basketball landscape changes. Without a deal, NBA Europe and Euroleague would enter into direct competition.

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