Europa League win amid woeful season could kick-start bright future for Man United

MANCHESTER, England : While it is hard for Manchester United to salvage a disappointing season, Wednesday's Europa League final will go a long way in dictating the team's future, with Champions League qualification on the line and boss Ruben Amorim in the hot seat.

The once-dominant United are languishing in 16th in the Premier League standings and so winning the Europa League in Bilbao against Tottenham Hotspur is their only route back into European football.

While a loss would be a massive blow for already-reeling United fans, it would also have a huge impact on the team's bottom line with co-owner Jim Ratcliffe estimating the price on Champions League qualification is between 80 and 100 million pounds in broadcast, matchday and commercial income.

"Champions League can change everything," Amorim told reporters recently. "If you look at this moment we are not ready to be really competitive in the Premier League and cope with Champions League. If you are in Champions League you have a different budget to put a better team for next season."

Hoisting the Europa League trophy would be a reason to celebrate during an otherwise wretched season.

United's 1-0 Premier League defeat by Chelsea on Friday was their 18th loss of the campaign, meaning they will go the entire league season without winning two consecutive games for the first time in club history.

Their 18 defeats are the most since losing 20 in 1973-74, the last season in which they were relegated from the top flight. They have also gone eight successive league games without a win.

The 40-year-old Amorim pointed to United's ability to raise their game on the European stage. United are unbeaten in the Europa League this campaign, and trounced Athletic Bilbao 7-1 on aggregate in their two-leg semi-final.

Amorim's men were on the brink of elimination against Olympique Lyonnais in their quarter-final before late goals by Kobbie Mainoo and Harry Maguire - the latter coming in the 121st minute - rescued United in dramatic fashion.

"We arrive at the final unbeaten, I think we should look at that as something really positive," defender Diogo Dalot told United's website.

"It's always hard to play these competitions when you play so many teams from many different countries, completely different styles than we are used to in England. To find that consistent result, I think it's something positive we can take from this season."

Victory in the final would ease the criticism around Amorim, as United's FA Cup victory did last season for former manager Erik ten Hag, who signed a one-year contract extension days later, but was fired on Oct. 29, after a woeful start to this season.

The team's lack of improvement under Amorim has earned the Portuguese his share of doubters.

Despite the high stakes, he is feeling positive.

"Of course, we have to believe," Amorim said of Wednesday's final. "I am really confident. I feel that my players are ready for this game.

"They know what it means, not just for us but for our fans and for the club. After this season, we are ready to fight for the one thing that can help us remember this season in a different way.

"We will be prepared for the final. It's a different context and a different game. The most important thing is the change in mentality in my team. They compete and that is the most important thing for me."