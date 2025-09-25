Europe aims to win over New York fans at Ryder Cup

FARMINGDALE, New York :U.S. captain Keegan Bradley promised during the Ryder Cup opening ceremony on Wednesday to make Bethpage Black "America's course" while European counterpart Luke Donald said his squad would win over the hearts of the rowdy, partisan New York crowd.

The opening ceremony, which traditionally reveals the pairings for the first session of matches, is usually held on the eve of the three-day match-play competition but was brought forward a day due to the threat of bad weather.

Bradley and Donald will reveal their lineup decisions at 4 p.m. ET (2000 GMT) on Thursday at a separate event.

Europe, looking to retain the Ryder Cup with their fifth overseas victory, were introduced first on the stage next to the first tee and arrived wearing dark double-breasted blazers over white shirts with open collars.

"New York is a place where if you show up with talent and a fighting spirit, the city will get behind you - although maybe not if you're wearing European blue this week ... you the fans here respect effort over ego," said Donald.

"We may not be your team but we will give you something to respect, something to admire and maybe by the end of this week, something to cheer for."

Donald is leading a familiar lineup in New York as he is returning 11 of the 12 players who won the Ryder Cup for the European team in 2023.

A triumph for Europe this week would make Donald the first Ryder Cup captain to win back-to-back editions of the biennial competition since Tony Jacklin in the 1980s.

The U.S. team, which includes world number one Scottie Scheffler, were next on stage and arrived wearing navy blazers with gold buttons and red-striped ties as flag-toting fans chanted "USA! USA!"

"We know the atmosphere this weekend will be electric, raucous and, yes, respectful," said Bradley.

"We will play with heart, we will play with honour... We are on a quest to reclaim the Ryder Cup. We face a mighty opponent, the challenge will be fierce, the pressure will be real."

Bradley went on to say that with the home fans' passion and energy his team would make Bethpage Black "America's home course."

Partisan fans and politics were in full force during the ceremony held near the first tee as ticketholders clad in red, white and blue, gave their biggest boos to Democratic New York Governor Kathy Hochul and loudest cheers for the U.S. team.

Hochul, a vocal opponent of Donald Trump, attended the ceremony two days before the Republican U.S. president is set to attend Friday's opening day and was booed more than the European team on all three occasions her name was mentioned.

Trump, whose attendance has prompted an extraordinary security effort, can likely expect a warm welcome in the Republican stronghold of Long Island, his latest in a series of high-profile appearances at sports mega-events this year.

An estimated 50,000 fans are expected to be at Bethpage for each day of the competition.