Europe captain Donald sticks with 2023 winners for Ryder Cup

European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald went with form and a winning side when he named Shane Lowry, Jon Rahm, Sepp Straka, Viktor Hovland, Ludvig Aberg and Matt Fitzpatrick as wildcards on Monday to complete his 12-man team.

The only change to Donald's team which earned a 16 1/2 - 11 1/2 win over the U.S. in 2023 is Rasmus Hojgaard, after the Dane finished fifth in the European points list, and the man to miss out is his twin brother Nicolai.

Donald's team is the largest roster carryover for one team from one Ryder Cup to the next.

The wildcards will join automatic qualifiers Rory McIlroy, Robert MacIntyre, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose, Hojgaard and Tyrrell Hatton.

Five of Donald's wildcard picks were the players next in line on the points list, with Spain's Rahm - who competes on the LIV Golf circuit - also included as the captain's second pick, to make his fourth Ryder Cup appearance.

"Jon sets the standard for us. He is meticulous with what he does," Donald said.

"He is first up and last out of the team room. He understands the history of the Ryder Cup and what it represents, following in the footsteps of some amazing Spanish players."

Lowry, the 2019 Open champion, will play in his third Ryder Cup, having just missed the cut for an automatic place, finishing seventh in the points list.

"He was very close to making it automatically and we know what Shane brings to a Ryder Cup," Donald said.

"His infectious energy, and he understands the concept of the team more than anyone else."

The 2022 US Open winner Fitzpatrick was Donald's final pick, selected on his 31st birthday for the Ryder Cup which takes place at Bethpage Black Course, Farmingdale, starting on September 26.

The U.S. team, captained by Keegan Bradley, is made up of world number one Scottie Scheffler, JJ Spaun, Xander Schauffele, Russell Henley, Harris English and Bryson DeChambeau, and wildcards Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Ben Griffin, Cameron Young, Patrick Cantlay and Sam Burns.