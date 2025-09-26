Europe overwhelm US with fast start to Ryder Cup

FARMINGDALE, New York :A blue wave washed over the Ryder Cup on Friday as holders Europe dominated the opening foursomes session for a 3-1 lead over the United States at Bethpage Black just as U.S. President Donald Trump arrived on site.

The fast start by Europe, seeking their first away win since the "Miracle at Medinah" in 2012, took much of the energy out of the home crowd that arrived early and ready to party while decked out in red, white and blue outfits.

The U.S. trotted out big names like Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Thomas in the opening match with hopes of grabbing an early lead but soon found themselves scrambling to avoid what could be a disastrous first day barring an afternoon turnaround.

The day's first point was delivered by the European duo of Jon Rahm and Tyrell Hatton who overcame a slow start to secure a 4&3 win over DeChambeau and Thomas.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"They put two of their better players up there, two of their crowd favorites. We knew that the crowd was going to be loud and we were going to need our best," said Spaniard Rahm.

"We didn't have our best start through the first seven holes, but we battled and stayed in it."

Moments later Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy and Englishman Tommy Fleetwood - a duo dubbed Fleetwood Mac who went 2-0 in foursomes at the last Ryder Cup - closed out a 5&4 victory over Collin Morikawa and Harris English.

"When you have a partner like Tommy you can play with so much freedom and trust, because you know you have somebody backing you up," said McIlroy.

Swede Ludvig Aberg and Englishman Matt Fitzpatrick put Europe ahead 3-0 when they took down world number one Scottie Scheffler and Ryder Cup rookie Russell Henley with a 5&3 victory in the day's second match.

"It was a nice mix of tee-to-green and good putting as well," said Fitzpatrick, who arrived at Bethpage sporting a dismal 0-5-0 record in Ryder Cup matches on U.S. soil and a 1-7-0 mark overall.

Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay prevented Europe from sweeping the morning session as they hung on for a vital point with a 2UP win over Scotland's Robert MacIntyre and Norwegian Viktor Hovland but the hosts have their work cut out for them.

Dating back to 1991, teams that earned at least three points in the first session have a Ryder Cup record of 7-1, according to Elias Sports Bureau.

Schauffele and Cantlay walked off the 11th green 3UP and seemingly in control but watched their lead vanish over the next four holes before moving back in front when Europe bogeyed the par-three 17th after MacIntyre hit into a bunker.

Next up is a quartet of afternoon fourball matches. Saturday's schedule will mirror that of Friday before the Ryder Cup concludes with Sunday's 12 singles matches.

Due to Trump's presence, there were additional screening measures in place including airport-style screening points around the clubhouse, adjacent grandstand and surrounding areas.