Europe resist US fightback bid to take control of Ryder Cup

FARMINGDALE, New York :Europe extended their commanding lead over the United States in the Ryder Cup to 8-1/2 to 3-1/2 after recovering from a shaky start to win the morning foursomes session 3-1 at Bethpage Black on Saturday.

The visitors turned down the volume on the home fans on Long Island as they became the first team to win each of the first three sessions of a Ryder Cup on foreign soil.

England's Tommy Fleetwood and Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy outclassed Collin Morikawa and Harris English 3&2 to get Europe's first point, as the duo dubbed "Fleetwood Mac" improved their career foursomes record to 4-0-0.

"You really just have to focus on the task at hand," said McIlroy, who snapped at yapping course-side fans before the pair sealed victory on the 16th hole. "You can stick with your partner and it makes it a little easier."

Spaniard Jon Rahm made a sensational chip in from an awkward position for birdie on the eighth hole to move ahead alongside England's Tyrrell Hatton en route to a 3&2 win over Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay.

"It's an incredible, incredible moment," said Rahm. "But there's still so much golf ahead that I didn't let myself get too high."

UNBLEMISHED RECORD

The pair extended their unblemished career record to 4-0-0 in foursomes.

U.S. fan favourite Bryson DeChambeau teed off first for the Americans again and, alongside New Yorker Cameron Young, helped the home team avoid a shutout as they beat Matt Fitzpatrick and Ludvig Aberg 4&2.

It was sweet redemption for DeChambeau, who failed to win a point on Friday.

"For our country, it was just pedal to the metal," said DeChambeau. "We just put the pressure on them all day."

Another surprise flop on the opening day, world number one Scottie Scheffler, was unable to turn his fortunes around alongside Russell Henley.

He lost his third straight match, against Scotland's Robert MacIntyre and Norwegian Viktor Hovland, by one shot, as the latter safeguarded the win with a phenomenal putt from the fringes of the green on the 17th hole.

The home team historically have a big advantage in the biennial matchplay competition but the holders got the hot start to lead 5-1/2 to 2-1/2 on Friday, spoiling U.S. President Donald Trump's visit to the Long Island venue.