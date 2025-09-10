Europe will be underdogs at Ryder Cup, says McIlroy

Rory McIlroy says Europe will be the underdogs when they defend the Ryder Cup title at Bethpage Black but the world number two is confident that captain Luke Donald's planning will give them the platform to defeat the Americans later this month.

Europe were the last team to win a Ryder Cup away from home with their victory in 2012 at the Medinah Country Club in Illinois. The host team have prevailed in five straight events since then, with the last two editions held in the U.S. resulting in heavy defeats for the Europeans.

"Any time an away Ryder Cup comes to town, I do think we're still underdogs. It's a really tall task, but not an insurmountable one," McIlroy told Sky Sports on Tuesday ahead of this week's BMW PGA Championship.

"I think there is an opportunity there, but we have to get the planning right.

"We have to make sure we're all ready for what lies ahead, but I think Luke Donald's got everything under control and I'm sure he's thought of every single scenario, so I think we're good in that department."

Most of Donald's team are competing at the BMW PGA Championship this week and they are scheduled to embark on a two-day practice trip to Bethpage Black following the tournament.

"The practice trip will be important for a lot of different reasons for us as a team, but I also think the rest of that week is going to be important where we all do what we need to do," McIlroy said.

"We're all individual sports people, we all have our different routines, so whatever we need to do to be 100 per cent ready, that's what we'll do."

The Northern Irishman, who won the Irish Open on Sunday, also weighed in on talk that the makers of Team USA's Ryder Cup merchandise had used the silhouette of a golfer resembling McIlroy on one of their T-shirts.

"It looks more like Adam Scott than me but yeah, it looks a little similar," the 36-year-old said.

Asked about the prospect of USA fans wearing a shirt with his image on it, he added: "That's okay. That's fine. I won't mind that."