Evergreen Monfils to defend Auckland title in 2026

The ageless Gael Monfils will return to the Auckland Classic in January to defend his title, a year after becoming the oldest player to win an ATP Tour crown.

The flamboyant Frenchman, who turns 39 next month, beat Belgian Zizou Bergs in the 2025 final, making him the oldest player to win a tour-level title since Ken Rosewall triumphed in Hong Kong aged 43 in 1977.

Monfils, a 13-time ATP champion and former world number six, is the first player confirmed for the 2026 tournament, organisers said on Tuesday.

"I love the game. I love to compete," Monfils said in a statement.

"This title means a lot to me. It was definitely a week I will not forget."

The tennis showman remains a huge crowd drawcard, capable of pulling off big wins in his inimitable style.

Monfils dumped fourth seed Taylor Fritz on a run to the fourth round of the Australian Open in January.