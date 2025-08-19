Logo
Logo

Sport

Evergreen Monfils to defend Auckland title in 2026
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Evergreen Monfils to defend Auckland title in 2026

Evergreen Monfils to defend Auckland title in 2026

FILE PHOTO: Jul 27, 2025; Toronto, ON, Canada; Gael Monfils (FRA) hits a ball to Tomas Barrios Vera (not pictured) in first round play at Sobeys Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images/ File Photo

19 Aug 2025 08:34AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

The ageless Gael Monfils will return to the Auckland Classic in January to defend his title, a year after becoming the oldest player to win an ATP Tour crown.

The flamboyant Frenchman, who turns 39 next month, beat Belgian Zizou Bergs in the 2025 final, making him the oldest player to win a tour-level title since Ken Rosewall triumphed in Hong Kong aged 43 in 1977.

Monfils, a 13-time ATP champion and former world number six, is the first player confirmed for the 2026 tournament, organisers said on Tuesday.

"I love the game. I love to compete," Monfils said in a statement.

"This title means a lot to me. It was definitely a week I will not forget."

The tennis showman remains a huge crowd drawcard, capable of pulling off big wins in his inimitable style.

Monfils dumped fourth seed Taylor Fritz on a run to the fourth round of the Australian Open in January.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement