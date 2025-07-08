Logo
Evergreen Nonu re-signs with Toulon, aged 43
FILE PHOTO: Daniel Carter, Richie McCaw and Ma'a Nonu of New Zealand (L-R) pose with the Webb Ellis trophy after winning the Rugby World Cup Final against Australia at Twickenham in London, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth/File Photo

08 Jul 2025 11:19AM
New Zealand great Ma'a Nonu has extended his stay with Toulon after signing a one-year deal with the Top 14 club at the age of 43.

The evergreen centre made a surprise comeback to Toulon in February, arriving as medical cover for the last months of the 2024-25 season and becoming the oldest Top 14 player when he took the field against Castres in March.

A twice-World Cup winner capped 103 times for the All Blacks, Nonu is in his third stint at Toulon after spells from 2015-18 and 2020-21.

Toulon also confirmed the arrival of seven new players including former England number eight Zach Mercer, Italy centre Ignacio Brex and New Caledonia-born talent Patrick Tuifua, a hulking 20-year-old flanker who turned down a Super Rugby contract with New Zealand side Wellington Hurricanes.

Toulon were knocked out of the 2025 semi-finals by runners-up Bordeaux-Begles. The new Top 14 season starts on September 6.

Source: Reuters
