Everton agree season-long loan for City's Grealish - Sky report

LONDON :Everton have agreed a season-long loan deal for Manchester City's England midfielder Jack Grealish, Sky Sports television reported on Monday.

The 29-year-old joined City from Aston Villa for 100 million pounds ($134.57 million) in 2021 but has fallen out of favour there and is in urgent need of game time ahead of next year's World Cup.

Grealish made only seven league starts last season and was not included in City's recent Club World Cup squad.

He was also omitted from England's 2024 European Championship squad.

There was no immediate word from either club and the BBC cited sources saying a deal was not yet imminent although talks were progressing.

($1 = 0.7431 pounds)