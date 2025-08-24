Everton faithful welcome new era at Hill Dickinson Stadium

LIVERPOOL, England :Everton kicked off a new era at gleaming Hill Dickinson Stadium with fireworks and towering blue plumes of smoke on Sunday, 133 years to the day since Goodison Park had opened.

Although the fans had bid an emotional farewell to the ground affectionately known as "The Grand Old Lady" at the end of last season, the mood ahead of their Premier League game against Brighton & Hove Albion at the new 52,888-seat stadium was buoyant.

"There wasn't a dry eye in the whole building I don't think, really memorable occasion," said Michael Armand, whose dad Phil has had Everton season's tickets for 30 years. "But really excited for the fresh start.

"Still miss the old place, but should be great atmosphere, everyone's up for it," added Phil.

Fans smiled for selfies in front of the stadium and peered among the 36,000 personalised granite stones that pave "Everton Way", kneeling to pose for photos beside their family stone once it was spotted.

A pre-game video paid homage to Goodison, with the announcer declaring: "Here's to new memories, here's to the 24th of August, here's to Everton".

Longtime season ticket-holder Paul Gwyther and his son Oran, dressed in a Jack Grealish jersey, purposely did not attend any of the practice matches at Hill Dickinson to make Sunday all the more special.

"It might take a little while (for atmosphere to match Goodison's), but I think it'll get there," Paul said. "The good thing is everyone who signed up for season tickets in the areas they wanted, so everyone in the south stand is there because they want to be there.

"I'm hoping it's going to be noisier. Fingers crossed."

He need not have worried. While the Goodison stands famously shook with every Everton goal, Hill Dickinson more than held its own on Sunday.

The roar when the players walked out to the traditional "Z Cars" theme tune was ear-splitting. The fans sang a loud rendition of "Everton, you never shone so brightly."

Iliman Ndiaye then sparked bedlam when he tapped in Grealish's cross in the 23rd minute for the first competitive goal at the stadium.

"Putting his name in the history books - Iliman Ndiaye!" the stadium announcer bellowed.

Oran Gwyther said the fact Everton's women's team made a permanent move to Goodison for this season, saving the old stadium from being demolished, made the move easier.

"I'm happier now that's it's going to be still there, so you can still go and visit it, and still go for a match day," he said. "But I think we needed to move, didn't we?"