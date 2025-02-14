Everton midfielder Ndiaye out with knee injury

Everton's attacking midfielder Iliman Ndiaye will be sidelined for at least a few weeks after sustaining a medial ligament injury, manager David Moyes said on Friday.

The 24-year-old Senegal international limped off in tears after picking up the injury during the first half of the Merseyside derby against Premier League leaders Liverpool, which ended in a 2-2 draw at Goodison Park on Wednesday.

Ndiaye, who is Everton's leading goal-scorer in the Premier League this season having netted six times, hurt his knee after accidentally hitting the ground with his foot while trying to kick the ball.

"He's got a medial ligament injury. It's not looking great. Not sure how long it'll be – it will certainly be a few weeks," Moyes told reporters.

Everton, who are 15th in the league with 27 points from 24 matches, visit 12th-placed Crystal Palace on Saturday.