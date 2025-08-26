Everton sign Dibling from Southampton

Everton have signed winger Tyler Dibling from Southampton on a four-year deal, the Premier League club said on Monday.

The 19-year-old played 33 matches for the Saints last season and although the fee was not officially revealed, British media reported Everton would pay around 42 million pounds ($56.74 million) for the player.

"I think I’ve come to Everton at the perfect time and hopefully I can be here for many years," Dibling said to evertontv.

"My aim for this season is just to play as many games as I can and to help the team as much as I can with goals and assists."

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Everton have started the new season with one win and one loss in the league and will next play Mansfield Town in the League Cup on Wednesday before visiting Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Saturday.

($1 = 0.7402 pounds)