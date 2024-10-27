Beto snatches injury-time draw for Everton against Fulham

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND : Substitute striker Beto headed a stoppage-time equaliser to earn Everton a 1-1 home Premier League draw with Fulham on Saturday after the Londoners had been seemingly cruising to a deserved victory courtesy of a goal by Goodison Park old boy Alex Iwobi.

Despite coming into the game on a four-game unbeaten run, Everton barely threatened, other than when Idrissa Gana Gueye hit the bar in the first half and Dominic Calvert-Lewin netted the rebound, but was offside.

Fulham had made most of the running from the start and deservedly went ahead after 61 minutes when Emile Smith-Rowe carried the ball past three defenders and fed Iwobi, who made space and neatly slotted past Pickford to cap an impressive all-round individual display.

Beto, however, salvaged a point in the fourth minute of stoppage time, leaping to power in a header after a neatly cushioned cross on the volley by Ashley Young