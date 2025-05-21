Everton working with police over online abuse faced by Calvert-Lewin's wife

Everton said they are working with Merseyside Police and the Premier League to identify those responsible for directing "threatening, racist and misogynistic abuse" at Dominic Calvert-Lewin's wife.

Calvert-Lewin's wife Sandra had praised her husband on social media for being the third-most prolific goalscorer at Goodison Park in the Premier League era with 30 goals, behind only Duncan Ferguson and Romelu Lukaku.

She later shared screenshots of some of the abusive messages she said she received over the post supporting the striker, who missed over three months following a hamstring injury in January and has scored only three league goals this season.

"This sinister and intimidating behaviour is not only deeply hurtful and distressing, it is also criminal – and does not represent the values of Everton or the overwhelming majority of our supporters," the club said in a statement on Tuesday.

"We are working closely with Merseyside Police and the Premier League to ensure the individuals responsible are identified and held accountable for their actions."