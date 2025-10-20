Everton's Branthwaite set for hamstring surgery

Everton centre back Jarrad Branthwaite will undergo surgery on Tuesday following a complication during his recovery from a hamstring injury, the Premier League club said.

The England international, who made 65 league appearances in the previous two seasons, has been sidelined since August.

The 23-year-old signed a new deal in July that will keep him at Everton until 2030.

"Following specialist consultation, it has been determined the defender will undergo a surgical procedure tomorrow to address the issue," Everton said in a statement on Monday.

"Branthwaite will commence a structured rehabilitation programme under the supervision of the club's medical team following the operation."

Everton, who have 11 points after eight league games, host Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.