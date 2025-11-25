Logo
Everton's Gueye sent off for altercation with teammate Keane
Sport

Everton's Gueye sent off for altercation with teammate Keane

Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Everton - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - November 24, 2025 Everton's Idrissa Gueye is shown a red card by referee Tony Harrington as he clashes with teammate Michael Keane REUTERS/Phil Noble

25 Nov 2025 04:46AM
MANCHESTER, England :Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye was sent off for a confrontation with teammate Michael Keane 13 minutes into his side's Premier League clash at Manchester United on Monday.

The pair became involved in a heated argument seconds after Bruno Fernandes had a chance for United and after Keane shoved Gueye, the Senegalese appeared to raise his hands into the defender's face, although contact was minimal.

Referee Tony Harrington reached for his red card and showed it to Gueye, who then had to be restrained by Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

The Premier League confirmed the decision had been checked and cleared by VAR.

It is the first time a Premier League player has been sent off for an altercation with a teammate since Stoke City's Ricardo Fuller was dismissed for slapping Andy Griffin during a match at West Ham United in 2008.

Source: Reuters
