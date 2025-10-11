Ex-Israel-Premier Tech rider says he is facing damages claim after leaving team

Canadian cyclist Derek Gee said on Thursday that he was facing a damages claim of 30 million euros ($34.82 million) from his former team Israel-Premier Tech after ending his contract over what he described as "personal beliefs".

The 28-year-old Gee finished fourth overall at this year's Giro d'Italia, but left Israel-Premier Tech shortly before September's Vuelta a Espana, which was subject to pro-Palestinian protests linked to the Israel-Gaza war.

"I terminated my contract with just cause, as is every person's right when they are unable to continue performing their work under the existing circumstances," Gee said in a statement on social media.

"This decision was not taken lightly - it followed an irreparable relationship with the team principal, as well as serious concerns related to racing for the team, both from a safety and personal-belief standpoint that weighed heavily on my conscience."

Israel-Premier Tech told Reuters they were unable to comment on the matter as the case was currently before the arbitral board of the UCI, the sport's governing body. Reuters has also contacted the UCI for comment.

Gee said leaving Israel-Premier Tech meant being without a contract or protection if he were injured, but added it was a risk he was willing to take as he could no longer continue racing for the team.

"I understand the team sees it differently... However, I am now facing what I understand to be a damages claim said to exceed approximately 30 million euros - for doing nothing more than exercising my fundamental rights as a professional and a person...

"It strengthens my belief that leaving the team was the right decision, regardless of the recent announcement of branding changes and cosmetic structural shifts."

It is unclear what the 30 million euro figure represents. Riders typically earn only a fraction of that amount.

Israel–Premier Tech announced on Monday that the team would undergo a full rebrand for the 2026 season, moving away from their Israeli identity after more than a decade.

($1 = 0.8617 euros)