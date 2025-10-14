Ex-Premier League soccer referee Coote pleads guilty to indecent image charge

LONDON :Former Premier League soccer referee David Coote on Tuesday pleaded guilty to a charge of making an indecent image of a child.

Coote was sacked last year by PGMOL, the English soccer referees' body, after a video circulated on social media of him making derogatory comments about former Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp.

The 43-year-old had pleaded not guilty when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates' Court last month.

But Coote pleaded guilty on Tuesday at Nottingham Crown Court, where he will be sentenced in December.

The charge of making an indecent image relates to acts such as downloading, sharing and saving material.