Logo
Logo

Sport

Ex-Premier League soccer referee Coote pleads guilty to indecent image charge
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Ex-Premier League soccer referee Coote pleads guilty to indecent image charge

Ex-Premier League soccer referee Coote pleads guilty to indecent image charge

Soccer Football - Premier League - West Ham United v Manchester United - London Stadium, London, Britain - October 27, 2024 Referee David Coote awards a penalty to West Ham United REUTERS/Tony O Brien

14 Oct 2025 06:04PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON :Former Premier League soccer referee David Coote on Tuesday pleaded guilty to a charge of making an indecent image of a child.

Coote was sacked last year by PGMOL, the English soccer referees' body, after a video circulated on social media of him making derogatory comments about former Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp.

The 43-year-old had pleaded not guilty when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates' Court last month.

But Coote pleaded guilty on Tuesday at Nottingham Crown Court, where he will be sentenced in December.

The charge of making an indecent image relates to acts such as downloading, sharing and saving material.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement