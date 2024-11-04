Ex-Scotland captain Hogg pleads guilty to domestic abuse

Former Scotland rugby union captain Stuart Hogg has pleaded guilty to a domestic abuse charge against his estranged wife, BBC and Sky News reported on Monday.

Hogg, 32, appeared at Selkirk Sheriff Court where he admitted acting in an abusive manner towards his wife after regularly going out with his colleagues.

He also admitted sending an excessive number of text messages and repeatedly tracking his partner's movements.

Hogg, who made his Scotland debut in 2012, was capped by his country 100 times and represented Scotland at two World Cups. He also made two appearances for the British & Irish Lions.

He announced his retirement from rugby ahead of last year's World Cup, saying his body could not take the strain anymore.