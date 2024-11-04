Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Ex-Scotland captain Hogg pleads guilty to domestic abuse
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Ex-Scotland captain Hogg pleads guilty to domestic abuse

Ex-Scotland captain Hogg pleads guilty to domestic abuse

FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - Scotland v Ireland - Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain - March 12, 2023 Scotland's Stuart Hogg during the warm up before the match Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith/File Photo

04 Nov 2024 10:43PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Former Scotland rugby union captain Stuart Hogg has pleaded guilty to a domestic abuse charge against his estranged wife, BBC and Sky News reported on Monday.

Hogg, 32, appeared at Selkirk Sheriff Court where he admitted acting in an abusive manner towards his wife after regularly going out with his colleagues.

He also admitted sending an excessive number of text messages and repeatedly tracking his partner's movements.

Hogg, who made his Scotland debut in 2012, was capped by his country 100 times and represented Scotland at two World Cups. He also made two appearances for the British & Irish Lions.

He announced his retirement from rugby ahead of last year's World Cup, saying his body could not take the strain anymore.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement