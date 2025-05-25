Exclusive-Ben Sulayem declares bid for second term as FIA president

MONACO :Mohammed Ben Sulayem will stand for a second four-year term as FIA president in December, saying he would welcome any rival candidate and that he is on a mission to grow motorsport and make Formula One's governing body stronger.

Speaking to Reuters at the Monaco Grand Prix, the Emirati said he had taken the decision, which was widely assumed, after conferring with members of the International Automobile Federation.

"I feel having three years in a complex federation like the FIA is not enough," the 63-year-old former rally driver explained, stating his re-election bid openly for the first time.

He said he was proud of what had been achieved under his mandate and saw no reason to do anything differently second time around.

"Do I need more time? Yes. Has it been easy? Never. Has it been enjoyable? Sometimes.

"So, I am going (to stand). I consulted with most of the members. I speak to them."

The Emirati said he wanted to "keep growing motorsport. To make the FIA stronger and stronger. This is my ambition and that's what I will do.".

He suggested the FIA, which ultimately owns the Formula One championship although the long-term commercial rights are held by Liberty Media, had been "neglected".

"Raw deals have been given to the FIA. It doesn't make sense to me that one (Formula One) driver and one team principal make more money than all of the FIA, and the FIA owns the championship. Is that fair?," he said.

Ben Sulayem's first term has been marked by controversy since he was elected in 2021 as successor to former Ferrari team boss Jean Todt.

There have been battles with Liberty Media over commercial matters and accusations of sexism, and he has angered drivers in both rallying and Formula One by clamping down on swearing with heavy fines.

Senior staff have left the FIA, leading to reports of an exodus, and there have been questions raised about statute changes that critics say will limit the powers of audit and ethics committees.

FIA PROFIT

On the plus side, the FIA last week reported a 4.7 million euro ($5.34 million) profit after reporting a loss of 24 million euros in 2021.

A new "Concorde Agreement" between all Formula One stakeholders is being negotiated and both the FIA and Liberty Media say talks are going well.

Former FIA secretary general for motorsport Shaila-Ann Rao, one of the high-profile departees, has returned as an advisor to the president, and Cadillac will join as an 11th team in 2026 after FIA backing in the face of initial F1 resistance.

"I cleaned up the FIA house," said Ben Sulayem, who recognised there were enemies who wanted him out but said that was of no concern.

"Honest people are there. My back is not anymore with knives in it.

"All of this negativity; 'Oh, he's unpredictable, he's very controversial'. I am the last one who cares what they (the critics and media) do, what they say. To me it is always about the (FIA) members.

"But I am more than happy. Maybe I am doing something that irritates them."

No rival candidate has committed to standing against the Emirati, although twice world rally champion Carlos Sainz - father of the Formula One driver and namesake - is considering doing so.

Ben Sulayem said he would be happy for Sainz to stand and it would be for others to decide on any potential conflict of interest.

"Let him stand. That is democracy," he said.