Experienced Beauden Barrett back in pivotal role for All Blacks in Chicago

CHICAGO :New Zealand will have the vastly experienced Beauden Barrett back at flyhalf as coach Scott Robertson named three changes to their starting side to take on Ireland at Soldier Field on Saturday.

Barrett replaces Damian McKenzie, who drops to the bench along with prop Tamaiti Williams, whose place in the starting front row has been taken by another veteran, Ethan de Groot.

Caleb Clarke comes into the side on the wing in place of Leicester Fainga'anuku, who also drops down among the replacements.

On the bench, Josh Lord is included in place of the injured Patrick Tuipulotu.

New Zealand won their last outing 28-14 against Australia in Perth at the start of October to finish second in the Rugby Championship.

Beauden Barrett is back after a shoulder injury suffered in late September when they beat Australia in Auckland. De Groot suffered a concussion in the same game.

Clarke was also hurt in the clash at Eden Park, suffering an ankle injury, but is now fit again to take his place.

New Zealand return to the same stadium where nine years ago Ireland produced a stunning display to record a first-ever win over the All Blacks at their 29th attempt and end a run of 18 straight wins for the Kiwis.

"When you reflect back and it's the first time in history, you don't want to be that team, but it's happened now and you accept it," Robertson said this week.

"You ask players and coaches who were around then what the learnings were from that week and try to get it right this week."

About the threat posed by Ireland, who have won four more tests over New Zealand, the All Blacks coach added: "They have good cohesion and are well coached, so we expected the best of them.

“We know their strengths, know they'll be a team well organised and well structured who take you deep into the phases.”

Team:

15-Will Jordan, 14-Leroy Carter, 13-Quinn Tupaea, 12-Jordie Barrett, 11-Caleb Clarke, 10-Beauden Barrett, 9-Cam Roigard, 8-Peter Lakai, 7-Ardie Savea, 6-Simon Parker, 5-Fabian Holland, 4-Scott Barrett (captain), 3-Fletcher Newell, 2-Codie Taylor, 1-Ethan de Groot

Replacements: 16-Samisoni Taukei'aho, 17-Tamaiti Williams, 18-Pasilio Tosi, 19-Josh Lord, 20-Wallace Sititi, 21-Cortez Ratima, 22-Leicester Fainga'anuku, 23-Damian McKenzie.

