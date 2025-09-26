Extra security, snarling traffic at Ryder Cup as fans await Trump

FARMINGDALE, New York :Heightened security measures and bumper-to-bumper traffic greeted fans on the first day of Ryder Cup competition at Bethpage Black on Friday, where U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to visit.

Traffic choked the roadways around the sprawling Long Island venue, where legions of fans shuffled in long before the sun was up to catch sight of twice major winner Jon Rahm teeing off for Team Europe.

After getting through the front gates, ticketholders navigated through another layer of security, with a row of metal detectors provided by the Transportation Security Administration and Secret Service standing between them and the first tee.

Secret Service advised fans that it would take them roughly 10 to 15 minutes to get through the line, minutes before play began, a modest wait compared to what was seen at the U.S. Open tennis in Queens earlier this month, where Trump's appearance preceded security delays.

The crowd had a patriotic feel as fans wearing festive red, white and blue outfits prepared to cheer on the Americans who are bidding to retake the Ryder Cup crown on their home turf.

Ticketholders packed the grandstand long before the 7:10 a.m. ET tee-off time, while the away fans made their presence known in hostile territory with blue-and-gold costumes and European flags.

There was no sign yet of Trump at Bethpage Black, where a persistent hum of helicopters overhead served as a reminder of the sky-high security measures in place at the notoriously rowdy biennial golf showcase.