Extra time under consideration for Lions series decider

SYDNEY :Rugby Australia chief Phil Waugh says the board of the British & Irish Lions is considering a proposal for sudden-death extra time should a deciding third test in the upcoming series finish in a draw.

In 2017, in one of the great anti-climaxes in the history of the game, the Lions ended up sharing series honours with the All Blacks after the deciding third test ended in a 15-15 draw.

Waugh said RA was keen to put the spectator experience at the heart of everything during the Lions tour so had suggested at meetings in London that 'golden point' extra time be played in such a situation.

"We've had some really constructive conversations. That's got to go to the Lions board around whether it's a drawn series, or you decide it through golden point or extra time," Waugh told the Sydney Morning Herald.

"Our preference, if we put the fans at the centre of everything we're doing, I think that the familiarity that everyone has with 'superpoint' and the interest for that in our market is a good guide.

"Obviously, we will be making sure both parties agree. But I think that if you're thinking about some fan engagement, that's certainly very appealing."In the case of a draw after 80 minutes in Super Rugby matches, teams play 10 minutes of "superpoint" extra time with any score immediately deciding the winner.

Waugh said both sides had agreed that the 20-minute red card, which has been played in the southern hemisphere for several seasons and made its debut in the Six Nations this year, would be the rule for the series.

"We've been very vocal in our support for the 20-minute red card," Waugh told the newspaper.

The Lions will play Argentina in Dublin on June 20 before three tests and six tour matches in Australia in June, July and August.