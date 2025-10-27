Logo
Logo

Sport

Eze scores winner for Arsenal against former side Palace
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Eze scores winner for Arsenal against former side Palace

Eze scores winner for Arsenal against former side Palace
Soccer Football - Premier League - Arsenal v Crystal Palace - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - October 26, 2025 Arsenal's Eberechi Eze in action with Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
Eze scores winner for Arsenal against former side Palace
Soccer Football - Premier League - Arsenal v Crystal Palace - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - October 26, 2025 Arsenal's Eberechi Eze celebrates scoring their first goal with Arsenal's Viktor Gyokeres Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
Eze scores winner for Arsenal against former side Palace
Soccer Football - Premier League - Arsenal v Crystal Palace - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - October 26, 2025 Arsenal's Eberechi Eze celebrates scoring their first goal with Arsenal's Viktor Gyokeres and Arsenal's Jurrien Timber Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
Eze scores winner for Arsenal against former side Palace
Soccer Football - Premier League - Arsenal v Crystal Palace - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - October 26, 2025 Arsenal's Eberechi Eze celebrates scoring their first goal with Arsenal's Gabriel Magalhaes Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
27 Oct 2025 12:01AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON :Eberechi Eze scored his first Premier League goal for Arsenal against his former side Crystal Palace on Sunday to extend the North London club's lead at the top of the standings.

Eze, who spent five seasons at Selhurst Park before Arsenal signed him in August, struck in the 39th minute when Gabriel Magalhaes headed Declan Rice's free kick into his path. The midfielder leapt to steer a first-time finish past Dean Henderson.

The victory extended Arsenal's unbeaten run to six league matches and 10 games in all competitions, and opened up a four-point cushion over second-placed Bournemouth with 22 points after nine games.

The second half at the Emirates Stadium had a far different feel as Arsenal pressed for a second goal, with a flurry of chances including a chance at an easy tap-in for Bukayo Saka that Palace defender Marc Guehi scrambled to boot clear.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement