Nov 20 : Formula One stakeholders have given the green light to a return to V8 engines from 2030, the governing FIA said on Friday in what it hailed as a significant milestone towards louder and livelier racing.

The International Automobile Federation, Formula One Management, the 11 teams and power unit manufacturers agreed unanimously on a technical framework for the switch to less-complicated engines running on advanced sustainable fuels.

"The FIA presented F1 power unit regulations for introduction from 2030 with a 2.1 litre turbocharged V8 as the power unit of choice carrying over some geometrical specifics," the governing body said in a statement ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

"The overriding objective is to deliver a power unit which is a lot less complex, lighter and cheaper than the current power units.

"It will feature limited hybridisation, relevant and sustainable technology with the aim of enhancing attack-oriented racing and a sound which resonates with fans."

BRINGING BACK THE SOUND

The FIA said the plan was to marry the V8 engine with a chassis that was lighter and more agile, putting more emphasis on driver skill and close racing.

The definitive 2030 regulatory framework should be presented at the FIA's World Motor Sport Council meeting in Shanghai next month.

Formula One last used naturally-aspirated V8 engines from 2006 to 2013, with the current cars using much quieter and more complicated V6 turbo-hybrids with a significant electrical element

"This agreement marks a significant milestone in shaping the future of Formula One," said FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

"The return of V8 engines represents an opportunity to reconnect with the DNA of this championship, bringing back the sound, emotion and pure racing that is loved worldwide."

Many fans and drivers have sought a return to engines that would allow them to race flat out rather than be slowed by energy management.

The V8s of old were famously loud, providing a raucous, spine-tingling signature sound reverberating around the circuits.

Team bosses had earlier said it was merely a case of "dotting the i's and crossing the t's" on the framework.

"We have the agreement, basically. It's not signed, but it looks like everybody's agreed to 2030 V8s," said Alpine's de-facto principal Flavio Briatore.

"I think it's the right way to go. We need an engine with a lot of noise, and a simple engine, and we need to be racing with that because, in the end, I believe the best for the spectator, for everybody is a very simple engine, a lot of noise and basta (enough)."

The current engine manufacturers are Mercedes, Ferrari, Honda, Audi and Red Bull Ford with General Motors set to produce their own also for the Cadillac team from 2030.

Cadillac's Dan Towriss said he was also happy with developments, with the team set to continue using Ferrari engines until the end of 2029.

"Our new power unit facility opens up on December 18th, so as a new manufacturer coming into the sport, the direction is obviously very helpful," he added.