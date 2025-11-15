F1 commission agrees new livery rules for teams

LONDON :The governing FIA's Formula One commission agreed new rules for car liveries on Friday to ensure cars stand out better and to limit moves to save weight by stripping bodywork back to bare carbon fibre.

The new rule for 2026 requires all cars to have a minimum 55 per cent of surface area, seen from the side or above, "covered by painted or stickered liveries as opposed to bare carbon fibre surfaces".

"The objective of this measure is to increase visual differentiation between cars," the commission said after a meeting in London at the International Automobile Federation offices.

Some teams have left areas blank in recent years, removing paint to save weight, and there have been fears they could do so again next year when there is a significant change to the engine and aerodynamic rules.

The commission agreed to allow drivers to change racing numbers during their careers rather than having to stick with the one initially chosen, sometimes reluctantly because the one they wanted was not immediately available.

The FIA said a "raft of refinements" to the 2026 technical, sporting, financial and operational regulations will be submitted to the World Motor Sport Council next month.

A proposal to have a mandatory two pitstops for grands prix was discussed without anything agreed other than to continue talks next year.