Motor racing-Verstappen wins Singapore sprint after chaotic start in wet conditions

SINGAPORE: Red Bull's polesitter Max Verstappen won a chaotic Singapore Grand Prix sprint on Saturday (Oct 10) after the start was delayed by over 30 minutes due to heavy rain, while nine cars retired, a record for sprint races.

Mercedes' George Russell overtook Verstappen on lap one but the Briton crashed out on the final turn, allowing the Red Bull driver to retake the lead.

Verstappen took the chequered flag ahead of Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc while championship leader Kimi Antonelli was gifted fourth place after the two McLarens collided on the final lap.