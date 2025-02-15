FA charge Slot, Liverpool, Everton over derby chaos

The English FA has charged Everton and Liverpool as well as Liverpool manager Arne Slot and assistant manager Sipke Hulshoff after a chaotic end to Wednesday's 2-2 Premier League draw.

Abdoulaye Doucoure's taunting of Liverpool fans following a 98th-minute equaliser by James Tarkowski set off a scuffle between players with Doucoure and Liverpool's Curtis Jones being sent off by referee Michael Oliver.

Slot, who appeared to say something to the referee after the match concluded, was given a red card, as was Hulshoff.

"It is alleged that both clubs failed to ensure their players and/or technical area occupants did not behave in an improper and/or provocative way following the final whistle," the FA said in a statement on Friday.

"The Liverpool manager allegedly acted in an improper manner and/or used insulting and/or abusive words and/or behaviour towards both the match referee and an assistant referee after the match had finished."

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Slot said emotions got the better of him.

"The extra time that was five minutes and ended up being eight, happens a lot. And the emotions got the better of me... if I look back at it, I would love to do it differently," he said.

Liverpool, Slot, Hulshoff and Everton have until Wednesday to respond to the charges, the FA added.

Leaders Liverpool, seven points ahead of second-placed Arsenal, host Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.