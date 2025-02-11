Logo
FA Cup giant-killers Plymouth draw Man City in fifth round
Soccer Football - FA Cup - Fourth Round - Plymouth Argyle v Liverpool - Home Park, Plymouth, Britain - February 9, 2025 Plymouth Argyle's Victor Palsson and Muhamed Tijani celebrate after the match REUTERS/David Klein
Soccer Football - FA Cup - Fourth Round - Plymouth Argyle v Liverpool - Home Park, Plymouth, Britain - February 9, 2025 Plymouth Argyle's Ryan Hardie celebrates scoring their first goal with Callum Wright and Adam Randell REUTERS/David Klein
Soccer Football - FA Cup - Fourth Round - Plymouth Argyle v Liverpool - Home Park, Plymouth, Britain - February 9, 2025 Liverpool's Caoimhin Kelleher heads at goal REUTERS/David Klein
Soccer Football - FA Cup - Fourth Round - Plymouth Argyle v Liverpool - Home Park, Plymouth, Britain - February 9, 2025 Plymouth Argyle's Darko Gyabi celebrates after the match Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
11 Feb 2025 03:42AM
LONDON : Second tier FA Cup giant-killers Plymouth Argyle drew a fifth round game at reigning Premier League champions Manchester City on Monday as reward for their shock 1-0 defeat of Liverpool at the weekend.

Holders Manchester United will host Fulham in an all-Premier League clash at Old Trafford while League Cup finalists Newcastle United are at home to top tier rivals Brighton & Hove Albion.

Bournemouth will host Wolverhampton Wanderers in another all top flight encounter.

The fifth round matches will be played on the weekend of March 1 and 2.

Last 16 draw:

Preston North End v Burnley

Aston Villa v Cardiff City

Doncaster Rovers or Crystal Palace v Millwall

Manchester United v Fulham

Newcastle United v Brighton & Hove Albion

Bournemouth v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Manchester City v Plymouth Argyle

Exeter City or Nottingham Forest v Ipswich Town

Source: Reuters
