Fan groups back online petition calling for Infantino's resignation, FIFA reforms

Aug 20 : Non-profit fan network Football Supporters Europe (FSE) on Thursday backed a public petition calling for FIFA President Gianni Infantino to resign and for the global soccer body to implement widespread reforms to increase transparency.

The petition, posted on change.org, lists three continental fan organisations among its signatories, including FSE, Football Supporters Africa and Independent Supporters Council (North America), along with dozens of national supporter organisations.

FSE opposed Infantino's proposal to sell a stake in the World Cup last month, calling soccer a "social good" and criticising FIFA's attempt to extract value in the interest of private investors.

"The shameful attempt by one individual – the FIFA President himself – to sell off the World Cup to private investors exposed a betrayal football will never forget," the petition said.

"Now is the time for a wider movement to stop Gianni Infantino once and for all from abusing the office of FIFA President, and to restore trust in the very institution that is supposed to protect and develop world football."

Reuters has contacted FIFA for comment on the petition.

The petition, launched as regional soccer confederations weighed a no-confidence vote to oust Infantino, also called for FIFA to implement full transparency around major decisions and checks and balances on executive power.

"The current system of self-regulation at FIFA has repeatedly failed to provide sufficient accountability," the petition added.

"Football stakeholders and public authorities must work together to establish governance standards that are fit for purpose and capable of protecting the game for future generations."